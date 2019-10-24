Dog reunited with family after deadly Medical Lake crash

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A tragic night in Medical Lake is bringing the community together to help a dog who lost his owner in a fatal crash.
The crash itself happened Tuesday, October 22, when 55-year-old Clay Randall rolled his truck on Highway 902. Randall was killed, and his dog Cutter Butter ran off.
Rachel Malpass was running late for work that night. She was stuck in the backup from that crash and was about to turn around when she saw a dog. Malpass said she's afraid of big dogs, but she knew this one needed her help.
A bystander told her the dog had been wandering around the scene for hours. She started looking for his owner on social media, and realized what had happened.
"I started crying," Malpass said. "I sat down and I talked to this dog. I told him I'm sorry. I'm sorry what you went through, and this dog knew I was hurt, but at that moment that dog still put his paw on me and put his head in my lap. In that moment we just hurt together."
Malpass connected with neighbor Cree Paul on social media, and the two posted about him everywhere they could. They said they received hundreds of responses from people who wanted to help. A Facebook connection got them in contact with Randall's girlfriend, and the two were reunited.
Malpass says Cutter Butter's story brought her community together, and hopes it inspires others to stop and help when an animal is in need.
