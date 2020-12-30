Dog stranded on lake safe thanks to Selkirk Fire and Rescue

A dog that was stranded on Lake Pend Oreille is safe thanks to Selkirk Fire and Rescue. 

Selkirk Fire and Rescue officials tell KHQ that they spotted the pup a couple thousand feet away from the shore. 

Crews used a sled to get to the dog and bring it back to shore. 

It is unclear how the dog ended up on the lake.  

