EDGEWATER, Colo. - Bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman has reportedly had a heart emergency, which may force him to have surgery.
Fox News cites a report from TMZ Monday, September 16, which states Chapman was taken to the hospital after feeling chest pain at his home in Colorado.
Chapman's wife, Beth, died back in June following a battle with cancer. Last month, Chapman's store was vandalized and some of Beth's personal items were taken.
Information on Chapman's condition has not yet been made available.