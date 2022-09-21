Working without a license and two counts of animal cruelty in the first degree, it's a story we've been covering since April, since we learned several dogs died in the care of Greg Houser, of Houser's Quality Labs.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Working without a license and two counts of animal cruelty in the first degree, it's a story we've been covering since April, since we learned several dogs died in the care of Greg Houser, of Houser's Quality Labs.
 
Wednesday in court Houser pleaded not guilty to all 3 counts, implying he was not responsible for animal cruelty leading to at least 2 dogs dying in his care.
 
When I asked Larry Leidelmeyer, the man at the forefront of the case against Houser and the lab owner who brought this to SCRAPS' attention last year if he was surprised... he wasn't.
 
"Knowing Greg, no I wasn't surprised, to be honest with you. I was hoping he wouldn't be so stubborn and he would take the plea deal but I guess he wants to go the whole way take it to trial, take his chances that way," Leidelmeyer said. "If it goes to trial and everything comes out. You have all the docs, the vets, everybody coming out and talking about it, it's pretty much going to be the nail in the coffin for me."
 
Larry Leidelmeyer, who flew out to see the arraignment in person, first reached out to KHQ after his dog Andy died in Houser's care last August.
 
And he isn't the only one. Several former clients told us that at least 3 dogs died under the care of Greg Houser, of Houser's Quality Labs, that fateful week.
 
In June SCRAPS sent a report to the prosecutor's office that found there was not sufficient evidence to charge Houser with any crimes. The report was only 67 pages.
 
After that, the officer in charge of the case was taken off and someone else took over.
 
The new report included 19 witnesses and 7 victims. It was almost 400 pages.
 
Charges came out, and Wednesday was the first time Houser was in court since the incident took place.
 
Leidelmeyer said the plea deal would've given him no jail time if he pleaded.
 
"In all honesty, it's a no-win situation for either of us, honestly, I will never get Andy back, he's spent time building his name, his reputation, his career up but a lack of judgment and all the b****** that followed it. Now he's ruined his life too," he said.
 
Right now, the judge said Houser is not allowed to have dogs in his possession in Washington. It's unclear if that extends to his business in California.
 
KHQ did try and speak to Houser before and after his arraignment. He declined to comment. 
 
His trial date is set in December.

