SPOKANE, Wash. - After being cancelled last year due to staffing shortages, "Doggie Dip" will return to Spokane parks this year, beginning Aug. 28.
According to the City of Spokane, Spokane Parks and Recreation and SpokAnimal C.A.R.E partnered to raise funds for High Bridge Dog Park.
Dog owners can bring $10 to the pool each day of the event. Dogs must be well-mannered, health and attended to by an owner with proof of an up-to-date rabies vaccination. Only dogs will be allowed in the pool during Doggie Dip.
The event will take place at the following parks:
- Comstock - Aug. 28 from 3-4:30 p.m.
- Shadle - Aug. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Hillyard - Aug. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- A.M. Cannon - Aug. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Liberty - Sept. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.