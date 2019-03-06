18 dogs die in Minnesota kennel fire

STACY, Minn. - A horrible fire at a dog kennel in Minnesota has killed 18 dogs that were kept there leaving the owners devastated by the loss.
The fire broke out at the Waterview Kennels in Stacy, Minnesota early Tuesday.
One kennel owner woke up and called 911 upon seeing the fire, but by the time firefighters arrived, the kennel structure was totally engulfed in flames, and the roof had partially collapsed.
Most of the dogs belonged to the owner who lives on site, but some were being boarded there for training.
Fire officials say the building containing the dogs did not have a sprinkler system and that's not uncommon for the type of building.