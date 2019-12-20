Pierce County, WA- Pierce County Animal Control has rescued 49 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting operation in Tacoma and arrested their alleged owner.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, animal control received a tip that pit bulls at a Tacoma home appeared to be starving.
Authorities say an animal control officer visited the home and was shown dogs that were malnourished, had wounds and scars, and were afraid of their owner.
A search warrant for the home was served Wednesday.
Authorities say officers found dozens of dogs locked in crates with no lighting or ventilation. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and animal fighting charges.
