Registration for the second week of mass vaccinations across Washington will open in Spokane on Monday.
The Washington State Department of Health said in a press release on Saturday more than 10,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at sites across the state, including:
• 2,509 in Spokane
• 3,060 in Ridgefield
• 1,550 in Wenatchee
• 3,817 in Kennewick
Registration for week two at some sites is already open or will open this weekend.
"To make an appointment for next week, you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1 using the Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites listed below. Please note, hours and registration information are different for each location.
Spokane
Registration opens Monday at 5 p.m. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call 509-444-8200.
• Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)
• Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Ridgefield
Registration opens Sunday at noon. About 800 appointments will be available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.
• Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)
• Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wenatchee
Registration opens Sunday at noon. At least 700 appointments will be available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.
• Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)
• Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kennewick
Registration is open. Roughly 800 appointments are available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.
• Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336)
• Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.