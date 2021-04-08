The Department of Justice reports that fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination surveys are being sent out promising a cash prize at the end of the survey. There is no cash prize.
These surveys are being received via text and email. Their true purpose is to steal money and personal information from those who fill them out.
Between Washington, Idaho and Montana, over 4,850,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.
The DOJ warns that links to a post-vaccination survey should never be clicked unless they come from a known and verified source.
If you receive a text message or email claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey and containing a link or other contact information, please report the message to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.
If you believe you may have entered information into a fraudulent website, you can find resources on how to protect your information here.