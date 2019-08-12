Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling several cases of baby spinach over concerns of possible Salmonella contamination.
The recall includes 6-ounce bags of Dole baby spinach and 10-ounce bags of Dole baby spinach clamshell.
All products affect have "Use By" dates of Aug. 5, 2019 and are no longer being sold in stores.
The Food and Drug Administration says a random sample of the baby spinach tested positive for salmonella by Michigan's Department of Agriculture.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
The spinach was distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.