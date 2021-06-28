2b (1).jpg

Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Fresh Blueberries packages due to potential Cyclospora contamination.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water.

Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

The impacted blueberry packages are listed below. 

DescriptionDole Fresh Blueberries UPCDole Fresh Blueberries Pack Out DateDole Fresh Blueberries Lot Code
Dole™ Fresh Blueberries
18 oz-- 0 71430 01154 6May 28, 2021
May 29, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 07, 2021		14632
14732
15032,15046
15232
15446,15432
15646,15648
Pint - 0 71430 01151 5June 01, 2021
June 02, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 07, 2021		15032,15046
15132,15148,15146
15232
15332
15646,15648
6 oz - 07143001150 8May 28, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 07, 2021		14632
15032,15046
15646,15648
24 oz - 071430011155 3June 02, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 09, 2021		15132,15148,15146
15332
15446,15432
15848, 15846

