Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Fresh Blueberries packages due to potential Cyclospora contamination.
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water.
Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.
The impacted blueberry packages are listed below.
|Description
|Dole Fresh Blueberries UPC
|Dole Fresh Blueberries Pack Out Date
|Dole Fresh Blueberries Lot Code
|Dole™ Fresh Blueberries
|18 oz-- 0 71430 01154 6
|May 28, 2021
May 29, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 07, 2021
|14632
14732
15032,15046
15232
15446,15432
15646,15648
|Pint - 0 71430 01151 5
|June 01, 2021
June 02, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 07, 2021
|15032,15046
15132,15148,15146
15232
15332
15646,15648
|6 oz - 07143001150 8
|May 28, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 07, 2021
|14632
15032,15046
15646,15648
|24 oz - 071430011155 3
|June 02, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 09, 2021
|15132,15148,15146
15332
15446,15432
15848, 15846