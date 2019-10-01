It was a bad day for a Miami Dolphins fan on Sunday as not only did he watch his team lose, he also found out he was charged more than $700 for two beers!
33-year-old Nathaniel Collier, a vendor at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, was arrested for overcharging the man.
According to police, Collier charged the Dolphins fan $724 for just two beers, using a personal card reader and not the device provided by the stadium. The fan quickly got a notification from his bank about the charge and police were notified.
Collier does not work for the stadium or the Dolphins. He is employed by a company that employs walking vendors for major sporting events.
Collier was booked on a grand theft charge and possession of a skimming device.