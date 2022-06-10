YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reports a backyard flock in Yakima County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) earlier this week.
The results came in on June 7, marking the tenth Washington state county to confirm domestic flocks with bird flu and brings the number of total infected flocks to 18. WSDA confirmed all 18 flocks had contact with waterfowl, which can sometimes be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Owners of domestic flocks are urged to make every effort to protect uninfected flocks, and to prevent any contact with wild waterfowl. HPAI can spread through direct contact, fecal contamination, air transmission, and shared water sources. Steps to take to protect domestic flocks include:
- Keep poultry and water fowl separate, especially wild water fowl.
- Restrict traffic onto and off of your property.
- Block access to food and water sources to wild birds for the time being.
- Disinfect shoes, clothes, hands, egg trays or flats, crates, vehicles, and tires.
- Avoid visiting other poultry farms or bird owners. If you do, be sure to change clothes and clean your hands and shoes before entering your own bird area
“The virus continues to be present in all corners of our state,” State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle said. “It’s so important we remain vigilant.”
For more suggestions for flock safety, as well as a list of symptoms, visit the WSDA Avian Health Program website HERE. WSDA also has avian influenza videos on its YouTube channel.
Flock owners near confirmed detection sites may be contacted by WSDA or USDA officials to monitor the health of their flocks. Response teams monitor the area surrounding a detection for at least two weeks to ensure no other neighboring flock is infected.
If your flock shows any symptoms of HPAI or experiences sudden death or illness, call WSDA's Sick Bird Hotline immediately at 1-800-606-3056.
Birds who suddenly die should be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can arrange sampling. Do not allow scavenger birds access to the remains.
Dr. Itle has also cautioned bird owners to withdraw from exhibitions or fairs until at least the end of June, and WSDA has requested that live bird markets discontinue sales temporarily.
If any dead or sick wild birds are found, they should be reported promptly to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department using the online reporting tool HERE.