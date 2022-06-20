SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 911 call was made Monday morning regarding an active domestic violence threat, which turned into a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours.
According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old suspect Kelyn Weiss barricaded himself inside his apartment at the Eagle Point Apartments in Spokane Valley, refusing to cooperate with the deputies on scene.
The 911 call was made just before nine a.m. Monday morning, and officers were on scene within minutes. Because Weiss was making threats toward deputies, saying he was armed, SWAT soon followed.
“I woke up to this,” Eagle Point Apartments Resident Joshua Lavandier said.
Lavandier, along with other neighbors whose units were close to Weiss’s were told to evacuate for their safety. Lavandier told KHQ that this is not the first time the community has been disrupted because of Weiss’s behavior.
“It’s just an ongoing occurrence, it needs to stop,” Lavandier said. “We can’t even let kids come outside to play.”
As the community grows, more and more complications have arisen.
“When I moved here eight years ago, this place was not like this, not like this at all,” Lavandier said.
According to Weiss’s ex, two children live with Weiss in his apartment. She is their stepmom, and she told KHQ that she feared the worst when she heard the news about this situation as she raced across town, from Hillyard to Spokane Valley, to the scene.
"I was broken, I felt like I just lost two kids and a friend,” the stepmom said.
Fortunately, the woman soon learned that the kids were safe; they were at school when their home was turned upside down.
"When I was reassured that he wasn't harmed and the kids were at school, it was the biggest relief,” the stepmom said.
As the standoff continued, emotions ran high. Eventually, Weiss did come out of his apartment, and then K-9's assisted officers in bringing him into custody.
This remains an active investigation, as Weiss faces a Felony Domestic Order Violation, as well as possible additional charges.