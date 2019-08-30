SPOKANE, Wash. - Charges against former Superbowl MVP Mark Rypien have been dismissed after he was arrested for domestic violence earlier this summer.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, a judge on Friday, August 30, dismissed the misdemeanor domestic violence charge against the former Washington State University and NFL quarterback.
Rypien released a statement following the dismissal:
"In light of the dismissal of the misdemeanor assault charge against me, I want to express my appreciation to the citizen callers who reported this incident and to the officers involved for their efforts to protect Danielle on the day of this incident. I also appreciate the professionalism of the officers, jail staff, court personnel and the prosecutor's office in having treated me with respect and civility through a very difficult process," A statement from Rypien said in part.
I want to be clear that I did not assault Danielle. We were having an argument and she put her hands on my face, blocking my view of the road while I was driving. I shoved her aside out of actual fear that I might drive our car into a pedestrian, or otherwise cause a collision that could harm others or one of us. This was done to protect innocent bystanders and both her and I - I had no intent to harm or offend [Danielle] in any way," The statement from Rypien read in part.
Rypien was arrested back on Sunday, June 30 after he allegedly hit his wife in his car in the area of Maple and Garland. Rypien later acknowledged to an officer that he'd hit his wife while trying to move her hands away from his face while he was driving.