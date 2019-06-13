Update: Spokane Police say domestic violence suspect Romeo Villaro was taken into custody on Thursday.

The department wanted to thank the community for their interest and help in locating him.

Previous coverage:

The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a person they are calling a violent domestic violence suspect.

Officers have developed probably cause to arrest Romeo C. Villaro in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night in west Spokane. Officers say Villaro assaulted and strangled his girlfriend at their home on West Rosemond Tuesday night.

"There has been a significant pattern of abuse on the victim and Villaro has a local history of numerous DV related arrests and incidents, as well as an arrest for weapons violations and other crimes," Spokane Police said in a release. "He is a convicted felon and SPD has been advised he may have armed himself and collected a significant amount of cash before fleeing prior to police arrival."

SPD say Villaro is the owner of the Revolver Bar in the Garland District and is believed to be driving one of the following two cars:

1. WA C06875D a White 2013 Chevrolet Silverado ½ ton crew cab short box. Truck has black rims, tinted windows, 3 white window decals; revolver sticker, Darth Vader sticker, and Washington state sticker REGISTERED TO ROMEO VILLARO

2. WA ANR4046 a White 2010 Cadillac CTS 4DR REGISTERED TO ROMEO VILLARO

Anyone with Information on Villaro’s whereabouts should contact crime check at 456 – 2233.