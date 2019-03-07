SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Thursday in Spokane Valley.
Thursday morning, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Pines and Broadway. One of the involved drivers reported she was a domestic violence victim and was fleeing her home at the time of the collision.
She said her boyfriend, 20-year-old Samuel Washburn, assaulted, strangled and threatened to kill her while holding a knife and held her in an apartment against her will.
The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Deputies went to the apartment in the 12700 block of E. 4th Avenue and attempted to contact Washburn, but didn't receive a response at the door.
Major Crimes Domestic Violence Detectives arrived to continue the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the apartment. A SWAT team was also brought in to execute the warrant based on information that Washburn was likely still inside the residence and was reportedly armed with a knife during the altercation and potentially had access to firearms.
The apartment door was opened with a key and Washburn was found inside. Initially, he was not compliant, but after realizing the situation he complied and was safely taken into custody without further incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Washburn was taken to the Public Safety Building where detectives will attempt to conduct an interview to obtain a statement from him.
Washburn potentially faces domestic violence charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help. CLICK HERE or call 509-326-CALL 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.