SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Spokane Valley after fleeing from authorities in stolen car and crashing into a boulder.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies first responded to a home in the 19100 block of E. Marietta Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.
The caller had reported that the suspect, 22-year-old Marionette R. Eblacas, was involved with an argument with her grandmother. The caller said Eblacas was possibly high and the argument sounded like it was physical, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Tim Jones arrived and learned Eblacas stomped on her grandmother's foot during the argument before running away. She got into a white Honda CRV and sped away from the scene.
Deputy Jones learned Eblacas might have been traveling to meet her probation officer. A check of the CRV's license plate also revealed the car was reported stolen out of Spokane on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Deputy Skye Ortiz found the car parked in the 12500 block of E. Desmet Court, parked in front of the stolen car and commanded Eblacas to to keep her hands on the steering wheel and to not leave the scene.
Eblacas complied and nodded in affirmation but suddenly reached down and started the car, according to the Sheriff's Office. She drove over the grass, around Ortiz's patrol car.
Ortiz pursued Eblacas as she swerved around traffic and cut through a parking lot at Pines and Mission. The pursuit was eventually terminated for the safety of the public as Eblacas continued to drive recklessly.
Ortiz watched as Eblacas turned north on Gillis from Sprague before a plume of dust rose over the intersection. When he approached the scene, Ortiz saw the crashed vehicle and Eblacas running away on foot.
After a short pursuit, Ortiz caught up to Eblacas, who swung her elbow back toward him, according to the Sheriff's Office. Ortiz grabbed her elbow and brought her to the ground where she continued to struggle and swing her arms wildly.
Eblacas was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, making false statements, hit and run, 4th degree domestic violence assault and driving while suspended.
