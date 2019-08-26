A man faces six felony charges and two misdemeanors after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and colliding with two police cars while under the influence Sunday morning, authorities say.
According to Airway Heights Police, two officers responded to a domestic violence call around 9 a.m. Sunday, but the suspect left prior to their arrival. Officers were speaking with the victim when the man returned, but quickly drove off once he spotted officers.
A traffic pursuit ensued from there with speeds reaching 100 mph. It ended however when the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Paul Reinhardt, drove down a cul-de-sac near the entrance to Qualchan golf Court east of Highway 195 and backed into an officer's patrol car, then collided with an assisting Spokane Police car.
Reinhardt's vehicle also struck and knocked over a row of mailboxes. Police say he continued revving his engine trying to get away, but was blocked in by a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy and the officers whose vehicles were hit.
Police say Reinhardt was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on six felony charges and two misdemeanors, including DUI after a breath test showed his blood alcohol level to be over .22, close to triple the limit.