Domestic violence tops public health issues in Spokane County

Nationally, one in three women are one in four men are victims of some form of physical violence by a partner in their lifetime. In Spokane, the rate of domestic violence is much higher compared to the rest of the state of Washington.
The number of domestic violence incidents has almost doubled since 2006 according to the FBI. A state report from 2017 found incidents in Spokane County jumped from more than 2,800 to more than 5,000 in that same ten-year period.
It is not clear if the jump is because more crimes were committed or if more people were reporting, or both.
In 2017, Spokane County says just over ten incidents get reported for every thousand people. That's three incidents higher than the statewide statistic.
Right now, local law enforcement gets about 14,500, 911 calls a year about domestic violence. One in three people who hurt their partners do it again within two years.
The 'End the Silence' campaign hopes to cut down those numbers by advocating for victims and offering information and resources to anyone struggling in the Spokane community.
There are several women and children shelters in Spokane that house survivors of domestic violence.
The YMCA in Spokane also has counseling services and runs a 24-hour hotline at (509) 326 - 2255.