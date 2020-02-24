RICHLAND, Wash. - It might not have been as significant as the "Tumblegeddon" that kicked off 2020, but another tumbleweed overload led to a road closure in the Tri-Cities area.
The West Richland Police Department says Van Giesen St. was closed temporarily near Keene Rd. Sunday afternoon due to tumbleweeds blocking the road.
"After a brief battle, WRPD, WSP and DOT personnel were able to get the roadway cleared and open for busines," WRPD said in a post.
High winds in the area led to a few traffic issues Sunday, including closure of I-82 eastbound south of the Tri-Cities lasting over four hours due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Back around New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, a section of SR-240 was closed for several hours near Richland, trapping several vehicles in tumbleweeds on the roadway.
