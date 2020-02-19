As we continue to sit under high pressure the blue skies and sunshine just keep on coming! We will expect dry conditions across the board. Temperatures are set to rise into the low 40's after a chilly start to the day.
Clear skies tonight will mean another cold start for tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we will look for a repeat of today with temperatures set to be just a little bit warmer. Expectations are that we will stay dry until this weekend with our next system set to arrive bringing mountain snow and mainly valley rain.
