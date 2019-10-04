SPOKANE, Wash. Earlier this week, a man hid in a commercial freezer to avoid flames and police.
"Every incident that we go to is an opportunity to learn something. We certainly learned a lot of things on that incident," said City of Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
At first, this was a swat standoff after a man barricaded himself in a downtown gas station. But it quickly became something much bigger.
KHQ viewer Dan Hartnett sent us a video showing the moments that this went from tense standoff to gas station inferno.
Inside was 49-year-old Phillip Booher. Police say he was drinking beer and using a stolen cell phone to talk to negotiators.
This fire is a type of incident that the Spokane Fire Department trains for on a regular basis. However, there isn't usually a potentially-armed suspect hiding inside.
Schaeffer said Monday night was one of those days "We train with the Spokane Police Department on how to move undercover. Similar to what you would do if you were in law enforcement. Because our situation on the street has really changed."
Chief Schaffer says Monday's situation was very dynamic, and it introduced several different risks to firefighters. Who were wearing body armor, moving undercover, and communicating with various agencies.
Police tell KHQ that Booher was barricaded inside a beer cooler after they say he set it on fire with newspaper and allegedly a bag of Doritos.
Those who were on incident command came up with a plan for police to cover firefighters and swat as they placed hoses and attempted to put out the fire.
We had to ask the question, did Booher do the right thing by hiding inside a cooler to escape the flames and smoke?
"Being lucky just encourages bad behavior. The behavior that he displayed or he used to hide in that cooler is not something that we would ever recommend for anyone," added Schaeffer.
Chief Schaeffer doesn't recommend hiding in coolers, or refrigerators. He says your best bet is to get out of the fire as quickly as possible. If you're trapped in a house, the best thing to do is to close a door away from the fire and call 911. No matter what, even if they have to bust down walls, they'll rescue you.
