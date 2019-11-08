KHQ found out this week that the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Airway Heights has eight new job postings. Several viewers were getting upset, saying the jobs that were posted are out of reach, being management positions and not entry level. You'll be happy to hear, more job postings are on the way.
The new Amazon building is the size of 11 football fields, and is hoping to hire thousands of new employees. An Amazon spokesperson said they'll need people in human resources, I-T, operations, but mostly, fulfillment associates.
The main job of a fulfillment associate is to pick, pack, and ship customers orders, while working in a warehouse environment. Fulfillment associates would find orders in the warehouse, check to make sure the items are in good condition, and pack them onto delivery trucks. You must be at least 18-years old to apply, be able to lift heavy orders, and have a high school diploma or GED.
Amazon says these jobs won't be posted until a few months before the building opens, which is sometime around the summer of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.