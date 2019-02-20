Where is Dan Kleckner?
Is Dan Kleckner still working at KHQ?
Where's Dan been?
Did Dan Kleckner quit or did he get fired?
Those are a small sampling of the MANY emails, Facebook questions, and calls we've received regarding the whereabouts of Dan Kleckner.
Dan has been off the air since late January, but don't worry: he'll be back soon! Dan is recovering from hip replacement surgery (his second!) and has been at home being cared for by his loving wife.
He did recently post a quick update on Facebook, but on Wednesday night at 5pm we're calling him to get an update from the man himself.