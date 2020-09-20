Donations continue to pour in for fire victims, but many organizations that collect them are full to capacity. Now, they're asking for other kinds of donations.
Deanna Noel of the Community Baptist Church in Rosalia addresses the community's generosity in her voicemail.
"We have been extremely blessed with donations, and we cannot fit any more in our building at this time. So we are asking for all the donations to be held for at least two weeks to give us some time to sort and distribute what we have," her voicemail said.
A look inside the church shows why it's a necessary message. Donations for residents of fire-ravaged Pine City and Malden pack nearly every room. The pews are covered in stacks of clothes, shelves are full of goods ranging from shampoo to nonperishable food and the floor is piled with bags of pet food.
Just down the road, the Rosalia Assembly of God Church is in a similar situation. Pastor Pat Atchison said the building is so full of donations that they're spilling onto the sidewalk, and a handmade sign out front reads "no more clothes, please.
He said while the generosity is incredible, it's also overwhelming.
"We're asking if people can please hold off. We appreciate so much what you're doing," Atchison said. "My building can't handle anymore. All the places that are holding clothes just can't do it anymore right now."
Those two buildings aren't the only ones bursting at the seams. Atchison said many organizations from different areas around Malden and Pine City are full to capacity with physical donations, but their hearts are touched by how many people want to help fire victims.
"It's a blessing that we can be a blessing to them and it's nothing about us. This never has been about us," Atchison said. "It's about a community coming together, neighbors helping neighbors."
Both churches told us the work is still far from over. What they do need are volunteers, monetary donations and fuel and gift cards. Contact information for several groups assisting with fire relief efforts is available here.
