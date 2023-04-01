SPOKANE, Wash. — Donations poured in Saturday morning for the Ronald McDonald House's Supply Drive. Even before they were officially open to accept items, donors were there wanting to give.

"It's easy to support this organization because it's really important to these families and it's simple," said one donor.

RMHC had been asking the community to consider dropping off essential items they were in critical need of restocking.

"Snacks, juice boxes, toilet paper, practical everyday items," said Corporate Giving Coordinator Kaitlin Cole. "Think of what you get at Costco and that's exactly what these families need. It really gives security and comfort knowing this is something they don't have to worry about."

Nonstop Local spoke with one of those families who had stayed in the house for 120 days. The Cultee family lives in Yakima but when their new baby boy was delivered at 24 weeks, they had to call Spokane home until further notice.

"(Our son Carter) was born at one pound, 12 ounces," the father said. "He was so tiny."

The Cultee family was finally cleared to return home on Friday. They say their stay at the RMHC was full of ups, downs, and plenty of gratitude for the community support.

"It is very, very appreciated," he said. "Everything goes a long way. Even if it's a little bit. God bless your hearts. Thank you."

Staff and volunteers on hand to gather donations from vehicle's Saturday morning also say it's so touching to see how much our region cares.

"This is amazing, just seeing people be so generous," said RMHC's Christina Britton.

“Pictures don’t even do it justice,” Britton said. “It was so successful. We are blown away with the donation of products and food for our families. Of course, dependent on occupancy, this should last us until summer. Now our families do not have to pick anything up at the store for a while.”

If you would like to give but were unable to do so today, you can check out their wish list here: https://rmhcinlandnw.org/wish-list/