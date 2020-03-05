SPOKANE, Wash. - Health officials are in need of blood donors as supplies decrease during the coronavirus outbreak.
Vitalant is stressing that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low, while giving blood is safe. FDA regulated procedures are followed while staff maintain safety and disinfection protocols.
The lack of blood supply is becoming increasingly unsafe, as several patients are in need of healthy donors.
The Washington Department of Health says the state's supply is being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, encouraging anyone who is symptom-free to donate.
“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical & scientific officer. “The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma and cancer patients. That’s why we’re asking healthy people to step up now and give blood to help ensure a stable blood supply is always ready for them.”
Blood banks always require donors to be in good health to give blood, for the sake of the donor's and patients' safety.
At this time, Vitalant is asking people not to consider donating if they've visited Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and/or Italy in the past 28 days or if they've been exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection.
"Vitalant is absolutely committed to safety for patients, donors and our communities," the company wrote. "Thank you for your dedication to helping patients who need donated blood to survive, heal and recover."
