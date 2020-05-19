Low pressure continues to dominate which means we will keep watching for scattered showers as we head into the afternoon hours. When we are not seeing rain we will expect mostly cloudy skies. Winds today should remain pretty light. Thunderstorms are not out of the realm of possibility. We could see thunderstorms capable of producing small hail, heavy downpours that could lead to some flooding concerns, plus gusts around 35mph. Daytime highs are trying to hit the mid 60's before dropping into the 50's.
Tomorrow we will try to hit the low 50's. Rain is expected so don't bother watering the lawn! The National Weather Service is predicting 1/4-1/2" in total for Spokane. By the second half of the day breezy conditions are expected with winds about 10-15mph.
Messy conditions will continue through the work week. As of right now Memorial Day Weekend is still looking good!
