SPOKANE, Wash. - The war in Afghanistan is officially over for the United States as the last evacuation plane left the airport in Kabul on Monday.
Former United States Ambassador to Afghanistan and Spokane Valley native Ryan Crocker said, "today was a truly horrible day. Today we ended our evacuation efforts in Afghanistan and we have left behind thousands of individuals whose lives are at great risk because they assisted our efforts in Afghanistan."
During the crazed 17 day evacuation period, U.S. troops successfully evacuated over 120,000 U.S. citizens, according to President Joe Biden.
On Monday, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters in a briefing, "every single U.S. service member is now out of Afghanistan."
In a phone interview, Crocker tells KHQ's Stephanie Vigil the withdrawal is an embarrassment for the United States and sends the wrong message to the rest of the world.
"Don't count on America," Crocker said. "They may tell you they will be there to take care of you but it's all a big lie. That's the message around the world."
People in Kabul so desperate to find a way out endured awful conditions of heat, lack of water, lack of food and open sewers. Chaotic scenes from outside the airport over the last week drew comparisons to U.S. troops leaving Vietnam in 1973.
In response to the comparison, Crocker said, "It's not like Vietnam, it's worse."
"It is betrayal of one of our most fundamental values, 'we will stand with those who have stood with us," Crocker continued.
On Monday, McKenzie said the administration remains committed to getting all Americans and eligible Afghans who want to leave out of the country through diplomatic-led operations.
After spending over 25 years of his life involved in Middle East foreign affairs, Crocker said he never imagined this ending for the U.S. in Afghanistan. Crocker said he believes there is no possibility of the U.S. re-entering the country.
Crocker served as Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2011-2012, Iraq from 2007-2009, Pakistan from 2004-2007, Syria from 1998-2001, Kuwait from 1994-1997 and Lebanon from 1990-1993.