Just as much as there's a scent of edible delights lingering in Riverfront Park until Monday, there's something else hanging just as prominently in the air: The sound of music. 

"We have a whole list of who we're going to see and where they're going to be," sisters Tootsie and Terri said after staking claim to their spots on the lawn of the clocktower. "There's so many great bands, you got to pick and choose." 

And Tootise is right. There are dozens of bands playing on 4 stages throughout the six day event - including Sean Owsley's band "The Rising" Sunday at 2pm at the Clocktower (you can leave the money on my desk, Sean) - and all of the concerts are free. 

While may just hear the concerts in passing on their way to the next food stop, for the vendors, having the music of Pig Out enchant their ears while they tantalize the tastebuds of Spokane, well, it's a win-win. 

"Yeah, there was a rock band early this morning that was good," David "The Corn Guy" from Azar's Exquisite Elotes noted with his booth right across from the Promenade Stage. "We love it and everyone else in Spokane loves it." 

So while you might come down to Riverfront Park for a brick of fries, some cheese curds, or corn, don't forget to stick around for the tunes, too. 

For a full lineup of music acts at the 41st Annual Pig Out In The Park, CLICK HERE. 

