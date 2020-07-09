Trying to find internet outside of your home can be challenging. Whether you're paying bills, or just trying to watch "Naked Gun" for the 157th time, during the pandemic it's not as easy as it once was. But there's some good news if you need internet, you just need to know where to look.
Many people have internet in their homes, but others depend on free internet at places like libraries and schools as their main source of internet connection. But with those places shut down due to COVID-19, some people's connection to the outside world has been limited. But the Washington State Department of Commerce has a solution to your WIFI Woes that's fast, and more importantly, free.
Free, temporary broadband hotspots for those who aren't able to get internet service in their homes. You simply drive up in your car and are able to securely connect to the internet for free. Though set up as a tool for students who needed to do remote learning, the Department of Commerce hopes people can use it for job searches, health, work and unemployment filing during the COVID crisis.
Each hotspot has its own security protocols. Some are open, others have Children's Internet Protect Act Safe Security installed. Unfortunately, due to budgetary issues, most are not marked with signs. However, it's easy to find a drive-in hotspot near you by clicking HERE.
And if you want to listen to our conversation with the man behind the audacious plan, you can here:
