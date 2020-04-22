This afternoon will be filled with steady widespread rain, but as we head into drive time traffic we will look for things to get a little more spotty. Daytime highs today will be noticeably cooler into the low to mid 50's, finishing out slightly below our seasonal average. Heading into tonight we dip into the low 40's and will continue to look for showery conditions.
Showers remain in the forecast for your Thursday. They do look to be much more scattered and lighter in nature. However, we also have the chance for thunderstorms. In those scenarios we would expect the possibility for heavy rain, lightning and small hail. Spring-like weather does look to continue through the next seven days with new systems pushing in every 24-36 hours or so.
