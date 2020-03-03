Update, March 4:
Donut Parade reopened Wednesday morning after a car crashed into the building early Tuesday morning, killing the driver.
Donut Parade said everything in the building checked out fine upon inspection and that operations would resume as normal Wednesday. Staff working at the time of the crash sustained very minor injuries.
The donut shop also shared condolences to the family of 57-year-old Richard Malmoe, who was killed in the crash.
"The sad news in this story is that the driver of the vehicle did not survive the accident," Donut Parade wrote. "I am not going to post any details here, for the sake of the drivers family, but our family went through a similar loss a couple of years ago, and we empathize with your pain and heartbreak today. I do not know the name of the driver, and please do not post it here if some of you know. If you do know the family, please pass on our condolences, and let them know that if there is anything that we can do for them in the grieving and closure process that they can certainly reach out to us."
Lastly, Donut Parade praised emergency responders for all of their hard work.
"They were all very professional, and did all they could for the driver of the vehicle," Donut Parade wrote, "Give your loved ones an extra hug today!"
Update, March 3, 4:20 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified a man who died after crashing into Donut Parade early Tuesday morning.
According to the Medical Examiner, 57-year-old Richard Malmoe's cause of death was listed as a massive left hemothorax due to a transection of aorta due to blunt impact to the chest.
A hemothorax occurs when blood collects between the wall of the chest and the lungs. An aortic transection refers to a rupture of the aorta.
The manner of Malmoe's death was listed as an accident.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Donut Parade says it will be closed temporarily after the Spokane business was struck by a car in a fatal crash.
Police tell KHQ the fatal crash happened just after midnight, and preliminary indications show a medical issue may have played a role in the crash.
Spokane Police said the vehicle had left the roadway on Hamilton at Illinois, drove over a street sign and crashed into a building. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and did not survive. An investigation is ongoing.
The doughnut shop said in a Facebook post that is currently unknown how long the closure will last.
"I will update our page as we get more information, but for now, just say a prayer for the family and friends of the individual involved in the accident," Donut Parade wrote.
The iconic doughnut shop reopened under new owners about a year ago in the Logan neighborhood after being shuttered for nearly three years. It had been a fixture in north Spokane for decades prior to closing.
