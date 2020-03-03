SPOKANE, Wash. - Donut Parade says it will be closed temporarily after the Spokane business was struck by a car in a fatal crash.
Police tell KHQ the fatal crash happened just after midnight, and preliminary indications show a medical issue may have played a role in the crash.
Spokane Police said the vehicle had left the roadway on Hamilton at Illinois, drove over a street sign and crashed into a building. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and did not survive. An investigation is ongoing.
The doughnut shop said in a Facebook post that is currently unknown how long the closure will last.
"I will update our page as we get more information, but for now, just say a prayer for the family and friends of the individual involved in the accident," Donut Parade wrote.
The iconic doughnut shop reopened under new owners about a year ago in the Logan neighborhood after being shuttered for nearly three years. It had been a fixture in north Spokane for decades prior to closing.
