SPOKANE, Wash. - Donut Parade, a doughnut shop that closed three years ago on Spokane's North Side, will be reopening under new management.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Nathan Peabody, a former customer, is fixing up the shop at 2152 N. Hamilton St., and the family of the long-time owners have given their blessing for the shop's new start.
Donut Parade will provide job training for youth as well as serve doughnuts and coffee. Peabody said they're hoping to use the building for mentoring, tutoring and financial training in addition to employing young people.
Peabody also said the layout of the shop will be "virtually identical" to the previous design and it's been cleaned and brightened up a bit.
He's hoping to have some sort of opening in two weeks. Tentative operating hours for Donut Parade will be 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.