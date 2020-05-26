Update: The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled their 50th anniversary tour, pushing back their performance at the Spokane Arena to 2021 in the fall.
The Doobie Brothers are now scheduled to perform at the Spokane Arena with Michael McDonald on October 1, 2021.
“This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind,” the band said in a statement.
For the tour, The Doobie Brothers are joining with singer and songwriter McDonald, who sang with the band starting in 1975 before starting his own solo career.
The Spokane Arena says fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new Spokane tour date. Ticket holders will receive an email with further details.
The band had been originally scheduled to make a tour stop in Spokane on Sep. 8, 2020.
The Doobie Brothers regret to announce that their 50th Anniversary Tour has been rescheduled for 2021. This decision was made with the health & safety of fans, crew & local employees in mind. The tour will start Jul 17, 2021 in West Palm Beach & end Oct 23 in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/H5xVIyxHLg— The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) May 26, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to several cancellations and postponements of concerts, graduations and other events at the Spokane Arena, including:
- Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa DREAM Tour - Postponed, Reschedule date TBD
- Backstreet Boys "DNA" World Tour - Postponed
- Nickelback "All The Right Reasons" Tour with Switchfoot and Stone Temple Pilots - Canceled
- Miranda Lambert "Wildcard" Tour with Cody Johnson and Lanco - Postponed to Oct. 8, 2020
- Cher "Here We Go Again" Tour with Nile Rodgers & Chic - Postponed to Oct. 10, 2020
