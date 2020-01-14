SPOKANE, Wash. - While you were watching the College Football National Championship or Wheel of Fortune last night, one Spokane woman was dealing with a porch pirate, leaving behind a VERY unwanted present.
KHQ obtained doorbell camera footage capturing a man who the resident says defecated on their porch Monday evening around 7:45 p.m.
KHQ's Hayley Guenthner spoke to the victim from this "porch-pooping" incident, who said she was shocked when she found this "huge" pile of waste on her front porch Tuesday morning.
The woman had assumed it was from a large dog, but then checked her RING system and found footage of a stranger relieving himself right by her front door.
The woman says she has no enemies, has had no other odd experiences and has no clue why he targeted her porch. If he sees this, she wants him to know: “There is a gas station right down the street. Next time, go there.”
If you recognize the man in the video, please call Crime Check and reference case # 2020-20007732.
