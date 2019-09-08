Dorian reaches eastern Canada as post-tropical storm

Dorian made its way across the Atlantic region of eastern Canada Sunday as a post-tropical storm.
The storm left more than half a million customers without electricity across three provinces, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
Residents along the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador were bracing for heavy rain, strong winds, storm surges and large waves.
There have been no reports of any serious injuries from Dorian in Canada.
Up to 700 Canadian military personnel were to fan out across the region Sunday to help restore power, clear roadways and evacuate residents in flooded areas.
Emergency crews have been trying to restore power across Nova Scotia.
The Halifax region was one of the hardest-hit areas.
Many trees and power lines were ripped down during the storm.
In downtown Halifax, Dorian ripped off roofs and toppled a huge construction crane.
A defined eye passed over Halifax with wind speeds of 93 miles per hour which is the equivalent of a category two hurricane.