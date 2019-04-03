A Nickelodeon game show beloved by 80's & 90's kids is bringing a live performance to Spokane.
Double Dare Live! is coming to the First Interstate Center on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will range from $34.50-64.50 and go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
"The Messiest Game Show on the Road" will be presented by Marc Summers, who hosted the popular Nickelodeon show from 1986-93.
A description for the show reads: "On your mark, get set, GO! The messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road. Double Dare Live is coming to your town and will bring all the action and excitement of Nickelodeon’s hugely popular TV show to the stage. All the Slime soaking, pie plastering, and booger busting will be hosted by the Double Dare legend himself Marc Summers! Bring your whole family to the show you loved as a child. You might even get chosen to compete to win by answering brain-bending trivia questions, complete messy physical stunts and even run the legendary obstacle course!"
The game show aired in the late 80's & early 90's and was brought back in 2000. The show was revived last year, premiering in the fall of 2018 on Nickelodeon. The current show is hosted by Liza Koshy, with Summers providing color commentary.
Double Dare Live! will also be making stops in Seattle (Oct. 22) and Kennewick (Oct. 23). Click here for event & ticket info.