SPOKANE, Wash. -- Shortly after attending a media availability at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Washington State Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers responded to President Joe Biden's speech, saying the president is "doubling down on a socialist agenda for more radical spending and tax increases."
McMorris Rodgers credited the country's economic successes pre-pandemic to the prior administration, saying that it brought forth "optimism again in America."
She followed by saying that President Biden's current plan is a "far cry from what we know will drive real results." She doubled down against the Green New Deal, as well as Biden's relationship with China.
"We won't win the future with his socialist agenda for more centralized planning and government control" she said in closing.
