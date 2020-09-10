From covering the #PearlHillFire to putting a fire out: @kcprothe & I spent Wed. in Douglas County, just outside Bridgeport. We met people who lost their entire livelihoods, some who were spared, & an elderly woman who asked for help when a fire broke out in her backyard. Thread: pic.twitter.com/e0aRq9RrNS— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 10, 2020
Our day started at Joyce & John Fure's home, which was completely destroyed in the #PearlHillFire. We were with Joyce, when she went back home for the first time since the fires forced her & her husband to evacuate. "It's traumatic. This is trauma in the first degree," she said. pic.twitter.com/M9EeXZ2HtY— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 10, 2020
The Fure's & others live up a mountain, up two dirt roads: Dyer Hill Rd & Dezellem Rd, which they've been concerned about for years. As the #PearlHillFire approached their home, the roads made it nearly impossible for fire trucks to respond & strong winds meant no air support. pic.twitter.com/jgwdnvd1bo— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 10, 2020
The Fure's took their livestock to a nearby home, which was about 5-10 minutes deeper into the mountains. That home belongs to Ramona Caldwell, who hadn't slept for 5 days, wasn't wearing shoes, and was still frustrated by the lack of air support from the days before. pic.twitter.com/LBP8HoUw8K— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 10, 2020
A few smokey spots in Caldwell's backyard turned into flames & the fire was slowly growing. Everyone at the home was 70+ years old... besides @kcprothe & I. With firefighters already tackling the #PearlHillFire a mile away, expecting help for a smaller fire seemed unreasonable. pic.twitter.com/8IKPDH14yo— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 11, 2020
Caldwell still doesn't know why the flames broke out, but we know that 3 things are needed for any fire to start: heat, fuel, & oxygen. (Fuel, as in any kind of combustible material - not gasoline) More info on elements of fires from good ol' Smokey: https://t.co/elfbPqU05q— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 11, 2020
