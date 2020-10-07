DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are thanking Will Carpenter, Director of the Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Board, for locating hazardous fruit that was brought to Bridgeport by Governor Jay Inslee.
In a letter, the Commissioners wrote, "While the apples were a well intended gift from the Governor, the fruit contained live apple maggot larva and if left untreated would have the potential to cause significant impact to the fruit industry in Douglas County."
The Commissioners said Carpenter was able to locate all of the apples and treat them.
