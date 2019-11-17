EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. - An East Wenatchee man is in the Chelan County Jail after leading Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase Sunday morning.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Brian S. Hamilton sped off when deputies attempted to make contact with him in response to a disturbance call on the 10 block of northeast 24th Street.
Hamilton sped off in the direction of a Douglas County deputy, but did not hit the deputy. Other law enforcement officers gave chase and caught up with Hamilton in the parking lot of a church.
When officers tried to make contact with Hamilton again, deputies say he refused to comply with commands. Spike strips were deployed near the tires of the car to prevent Hamilton from escaping.
At one point, deputies say Hamilton armed himself with a sword while sitting in his vehicle.
Hamilton eventually got out of his car, but continued to refuse the commands issued by deputies. Using a taser, deputies were eventually taken into custody using a taser.
He was booked into the Chelan County Jail for first-degree assault, violation of a domestic violence no contact order, and driving with a suspended license in the third-degree.
