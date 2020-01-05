DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - A wanted suspect with several warrants out for her arrest is behind bars after leading Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies on two separate high-speed chases Saturday night.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a car near BJ's in Rock Island, Washington. The car, driven by 22-year-old Jessica Fisk, failed to yield and fled the scene.
The deputy began pursuing the vehicle but chose to terminate the chase due to safety concerns. A short time later, another deputy nearby observed the same car speeding through the area.
The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Rock Island Drive and State Route 28, so the second deputy began pursuing the vehicle.
During the chase, the deputy observed the driver lose control of the car while attempting to pass another vehicle on the highway. According to the deputy, the vehicle spun around and struck a guard rail before straightening out.
Shortly after regaining control of the car, the deputy said the suspect lost control again and hit an occupied car that was parked along the highway.
Deputies were able to secure the occupants inside the suspect vehicle following the crash.
The suspect was arrested and booked in jail for attempting to elude police, hit and run, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and two outstanding warrants.
According to deputies, no major injuries were reported following the high-speed chase or crash.
