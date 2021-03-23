eagle rescued by WSP

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers assisted in rescuing a bald eagle that had been struck by a car along SR 16 near Port Orchard on Monday. 

The eagle was secured safely the back of the trooper's vehicle with the help of a biologist who was passing through at the time.

According to Trooper Chelsea Hodgson's tweet, the eagle was taken to West Sound Wildlife on Bainbridge Island for treatment.

The eagle rescue Monday was not an isolated incident as WSP Trooper Gagley preformed a similar rescue on a downed eagle near the West Seattle Freeway over the weekend. 

SLIDESHOW: second eagle recued over the weekend

1 of 2