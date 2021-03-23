Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers assisted in rescuing a bald eagle that had been struck by a car along SR 16 near Port Orchard on Monday.
The eagle was secured safely the back of the trooper's vehicle with the help of a biologist who was passing through at the time.
#YourWSP troopers helped rescue a bald eagle 🦅 struck by a car on SR 16 near #PortOrchard Monday.— Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) March 23, 2021
Huge #ThankYou to the biologist passing through who helped ensure a safe rescue.
The eagle was taken to West Sound Wildlife on #BainbridgeIsland for treatment. pic.twitter.com/IyOrn4KxHU
According to Trooper Chelsea Hodgson's tweet, the eagle was taken to West Sound Wildlife on Bainbridge Island for treatment.
This gorgeous eagle was found by a @wastatepatrol trooper SB I-5 today near the West Seattle Freeway. Alive and at PAWS Lynnwood for treatment !! #PAWS is awesome!! pic.twitter.com/20B8LGR2NR— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 21, 2021
The eagle rescue Monday was not an isolated incident as WSP Trooper Gagley preformed a similar rescue on a downed eagle near the West Seattle Freeway over the weekend.