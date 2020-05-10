Update: The roadway has now cleared.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says SR-206 is partially blocked after a tree fell into a phone pole, causing it to snap and land in the roadway about 10 miles east of Spokane.
WSP is reporting the blockage on eastbound 206 at milepost 10.5. WSP Troopers are on scene and crews from Century Link and WSDOT are en route.
The estimated time for reopening is unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.