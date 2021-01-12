Windshield wipers are going to need to be on today as rain continues to fall across the Inland Northwest. For the mountains we are continuing to watch for heavy wet snow to fall. That does mean we have several Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings and even Avalanches Watches and Warnings. Those avalanche concerns do mean you want to stay out of the backcountry entirely!
Winds are expected to ramp up as we head into the second half of the day. We will expect breezy conditions out there. Meanwhile, tomorrow is just downright windy! Spokane is sitting under a Wind Advisory from 2am-7pm tomorrow. We will look for winds out of the southwest at 25-35mph. Gusts could be around 50-60mph. Of course winds like these mean driving will be a challenge especially for high profile vehicle drivers. We could see some isolated power outages and blown down tree limbs. High Wind Watches and Warnings extend into Montana if you are traveling please be prepared.
