SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane said they are closing the Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach watercraft access area on Sept. 26 for construction of a new stormwater treatment facility.
The city says the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project will build 10 ponds that will treat stormwater from most of north Spokane. The ponds are being built at the disc golf course and Downriver park and can treat up to 11 million gallons of stormwater.
“When it is time to do work underground, our team looks for opportunities to improve above ground amenities,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “This is a win, win for our community that benefits our quality of life and the environment,” Feist said.
In addition to improving river health, the Cochran Basin Stormwater Facility project will deliver:
- A renovated Downriver Disc Golf Course including 18 new holes
- Two new paved parking lots with more than 40 stalls serving disc golf participants
- An information kiosk
- Improved trail access
- A renovated TJ Meenach watercraft access area
- A new paved lot for more parking, two 50-foot stalls, and space to accommodate trailers accessing the river
Downriver Disc Golf Course and the watercraft access area will re-open in June 2023.