COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - The investigation into a fire that tore through downtown Coeur d'Alene businesses last week has been stalled while crews investigate other fires in the area.
The fire broke out on Monday, January 20, at the corner of 4th and Lakeside and destroyed several businesses.
Fire investigators from Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and Boise started investigating the businesses on Tuesday but Coeur d'Alene fire investigator Craig Etherton said, "we just ran out of time and daylight."
He said they only were able to schedule one full day to investigate the fire due to other fires that also need to be investigated in the area, one being the GW Hunters fire in Post Falls.
He said that the they will start the investigation again on February 20.
